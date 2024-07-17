Eastham woman bought winning lottery ticket based on son’s birth month

It’s a lucky day for Barbara Fay. The Eastham woman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game.

Fay said she purchased the winning ticket from dispenser #12 because her son was born in the month of December.

Fay opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

She plans on buying a new car and helping her mother with the winnings.

Fay bought her ticket at Cumberland farms on State Highway Route 6 in Eastham. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

