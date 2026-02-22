East Bridgewater firefighters knock out heavy flames from basement fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — East Bridgewater firefighters extinguished a basement fire at a single-family home on Friday evening while operating with limited on-duty staffing.

Crews were dispatched to a residence at 49 Captain’s Way around 5:58 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames. Only two firefighters were initially available to respond because an engine and ambulance were already committed to a separate medical emergency.

Once on the scene, crews found smoke coming from a 2.5-story wood-frame home. Fortunately, the family of three who lived at the home was able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters began suppressing the fire while mutual aid from the Whitman and West Bridgewater fire departments made their way to the scene. Additionally, Off-duty East Bridgewater firefighters responded.

The fire was contained to the basement, but the home sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. These conditions left the family of three displaced from the residence. After extinguishing the flames, crews performed an extensive overhaul to check for any fire extension inside the walls or other concealed spaces within the home.

At this time, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical. A wire inspector and representatives from National Grid also responded to the scene to assist.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 2 hours before clearing at 8 p.m.

“Our firefighters performed exceptionally under less-than-ideal conditions,” said East Bridgewater Fire Chief John Dzialo. “When multiple emergencies happen at once, we rely heavily on our mutual aid partners and off-duty personnel. We are grateful no one was injured, but situations like this highlight the importance of adequate staffing.”

This was the second fire this week that East Bridgewater Fire crews had to rely on mutual aid and off-duty staffing.

