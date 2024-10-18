Early voting in Massachusetts begins Saturday. Here’s everything residents need to know

DEDHAM, Mass. — The 2024 presidential election is fast approaching and Massachusetts residents can begin casting early ballots in person beginning on Saturday.

Voters nationwide have returned a total of 8,119,317 advance ballots in the Nov. 5 general election, with Bay State voters having already cast 360,707 mail-in ballots as of Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.

In 2020, almost two-thirds of voters cast an early ballot, a pandemic-driven spike in America’s decades-long shift to favor voting in advance of Election Day.

Candidates for president and vice president on the Massachusetts election ballot have been finalized:

AYYADURAI and ELLIS, Independent

DE LA CRUZ and GARCIA, Socialism and Liberation

HARRIS and WALZ, Democratic

OLIVER and TER MAAT, Libertarian

STEIN and CABALLERO-ROCA, Green-Rainbow Party

TRUMP and VANCE, Republican

In addition to selecting a president, Massachusetts residents will be asked to vote races for the US House and Senate. They’ll also face five ballot questions:

Question 1: State Auditor’s Authority to Audit the Legislature

State Auditor’s Authority to Audit the Legislature Question 2: Elimination of MCAS as a High School Graduation Requirement

Elimination of MCAS as a High School Graduation Requirement Question 3: Unionization for Transportation Network Drivers

Unionization for Transportation Network Drivers Question 4: Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances

Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances Question 5: Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers

Planning on casting your ballot early this election season? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is early voting in Massachusetts?

Early voting in Massachusetts begins on Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.

How do you vote early in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, you can vote early in all statewide elections. You don’t need an excuse to cast an early ballot.

You can vote early in person or by mail. For information on voting early by mail, click here.

Where do I vote early in person?

You can vote early at any early voting location in your community.

Dates and locations for early voting differ by city and town. Click here for a complete list of details on your community’s early voting schedule.

When is the deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts?

The deadline to register to vote, update your registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election. The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday, Oct. 26.

You can register to vote online here.

What should you bring if you’re voting in person in Massachusetts?

You may need to show identification when you check in at your polling place if:

You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts

You’re on the inactive voter list

You’re casting a provisional or challenged ballot

The poll worker has a practical and legal reason to ask for identification

Examples of acceptable identification are:

A driver’s license

A state ID card

A recent utility bill

A rent receipt or lease.

A copy of a voter registration affidavit

A letter from a school dormitory or housing office

Any other printed identification that contains your name and address

For more information on voting in Massachusetts, visit the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website.

