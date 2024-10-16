Early morning incident in Fall River sends two to the hospital

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An early morning incident in Fall River has sent two people to the hospital.
According to police around 4:37 a.m., officers were called to an address on the 400 block of Dickinson Street for reports of a possible stabbing and/or shooting incident.
Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and an adult female with significant injuries.
Both were transported to local trauma centers.
The investigation is active and additional information is not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
