Local

Early morning incident in Fall River sends two to the hospital

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Police lights

Early morning incident in Fall River sends two to the hospital Early morning incident in Fall River sends two to the hospital (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An early morning incident in Fall River has sent two people to the hospital.

According to police around 4:37 a.m., officers were called to an address on the 400 block of Dickinson Street for reports of a possible stabbing and/or shooting incident.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and an adult female with significant injuries.

Both were transported to local trauma centers.

The investigation is active and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read