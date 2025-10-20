Early morning crash causes car, brush fire in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. — Crews had to rush to put out both a car fire as well as a brush fire due to an early morning crash in Charlton.

Crews responded to the area of 300 Dresser Hill Road, shortly after 2:30 a.m., Sunday for a single-vehicle crash.

As fire crews were responding, police already on scene informed them that the vehicle was on fire and the fire was spreading to nearby brush, according to officials.

Charlton car fire A car catches fire following an early morning crash. PHOTO CREDIT: Charlton, MA Fire Department.

An image released by the fire department shows firefighters working to put out a vehicle that is fully engulfed. Flames can be seen spreading to a nearby tree.

As a result of extremely dry conditions, the Dudley Fire Department was called in to assist, according to the Charlton Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, officials say.

No one was injured.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group