Duxbury police investgating following early morning vehicle thefts, break-ins

DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury police are investigating following an early morning string of thefts and break-ins, including four stolen vehicles and over a dozen vehicle break-ins.

According to police, shortly after midnight, police received a report of suspicious activity on Walker Road, where two individuals were seen attempting to enter a vehicle. Officers responding to the scene found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Marshfield.

As the investigation continued, another report of suspicious activity came from Bay Road, where officers observed a suspect fleeing on foot before entering a stolen vehicle and speeding away with another suspect in a separate stolen vehicle.

A pursuit ensued through Kingston and into Plymouth, but the suspects managed to evade capture despite an extensive search involving multiple police departments and the Plymouth County K-9 Unit.

Out of the 4 stolen vehicles, three have been recovered.

The Duxbury Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact their Detective Unit as they continue to investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

