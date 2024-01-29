Deceased juvenile right whale found entangled off coast of Martha’s Vineyard

Researchers are investigating after a juvenile North Atlantic right whale was found dead on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries reported the whale off the northeast coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

A necropsy (animal autopsy) for the whale has been scheduled and at this time, wildlife officials say the identity and cause of death are both unknown.

However, marine experts say the whale was entangled in fishing gear at the time of its death.

“The deceased whale was found entangled,” said Dr. Sarah Sharp, Animal Rescue Veterinarian, IFAW. “While we don’t know the cause of death yet, we know that entanglements can lead to long-term suffering and death. We also know that entanglements must be prevented to save this species from extinction.”

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species, with less than 360 remaining in the wild.

Research led by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) revealed that between 2003 and 2018, 88.4% of determinable North Atlantic right whale deaths were caused by vessel strikes and entanglements.

“The adoption of on-demand gear keeps right whales swimming and fisherman fishing,” said Kathleen Collins, Senior Campaign Manager, IFAW. “Through the use of this gear, fisherman are able to access fisheries otherwise closed during key times of the year while reducing the risk of entanglement to the right whale.”

This death comes during the North Atlantic right whale calving season with 16 calves being born to date.

