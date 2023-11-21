Dryer hose sparks early morning fire in West Newbury home, officials say

WEST NEWBURY, Mass. — Fire officials are reminding local residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working after a dryer hose caused a one-alarm fire in West Newbury early Tuesday morning.

At 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to 7 Chestnut St. after the homeowner called 911 and reported activated fire alarms and smoke in the home, West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from outside the home. Firefighters quickly found that the fire was active in the basement and then extinguished it, Dwyer said.

The fire originated from a dryer exhaust hose.

”Our crews quickly found where the fire originated, and they were able to knock it down,” Dwyer said. “The homeowner had active smoke alarms, which alerted them to the fire early and meant we could get there quickly. Incidents like this give us the opportunity to remind residents that smoke alarms should be checked at least twice a year to make sure they’re still operational.”

The homeowner also closed all doors, and that was important to limiting the spread of the fire, Dwyer said.

Groveland and Georgetown provided mutual aid and Newbury and Newburyport provided station coverage.

West Newbury Police and the town’s water, inspectional services, public works and emergency management departments also responded.

The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation.

