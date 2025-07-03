Drivers crawl to the Cape before Fourth of July holiday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — On one of the busiest days of the year for drivers, traffic crawled towards Cape Cod ahead of the holiday weekend.

AAA told Boston 25 Wednesday and Thursday were two of the most crowded days on the roads for travelers.

“We’re forecasting a record breaking travel holiday,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast spokesman.

He said there are 72.2 travelers on the road across the nation this holiday week. In Massachusetts, he expects 2 million drivers on the roads.

Sunday afternoon will be the worst of what’s left to come, Schielrop said.

“It will probably be one of the busiest afternoons we’ve seen in some time,” he added. “So, if you can afford to burn a vacation day on Monday and forget about driving on Sunday, that would work well for you.”

Meanwhile, traffic piled up at the Sagamore Bridge and miles before it.

“A disaster,” said one driver off the bridge.

Jon Wnek, a driver bringing travelers from Logan Airport to Cape Cod, stopped in Plymouth on his way down Thursday.

“Today has been the worst day I’ve seen this summer so far,” he said. “Normally it would take me an hour and a half to go to Chatham. Today it’s three hours.”

AAA is asking all drivers to take their time, keep their distance, and be cautious of construction and crews on the roads across New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

