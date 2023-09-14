Driver who allegedly struck, killed UMass Dartmouth student cited, DA says

DARTMOUTH, Mass — The driver who allegedly struck and killed a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth school student has been cited, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News Thursday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been cited for negligent motor vehicle homicide, the DA’s office says.

Frank Petillo, Jr., a freshman bioengineering student, was fatally struck in April.

“This has been a very difficult week for the Corsair community. We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed,” Chancellor Mark A. Fuller said in a letter to the school community. “We sit in class together. We work together. We pass each other in the halls. We are often more connected than we realize. If you need support, please reach out to someone.”

The Bristol DA says the driver will now go to a clerk magistrates hearing before an official criminal charge can be issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

