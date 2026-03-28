Driver suffers serious injuries after truck crashes into side of building in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. — A person was hospitalized on Saturday after a pickup truck crashed into the side of a building, the Concord Fire Department reports.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. when the fire crews responded to an apartment complex on Abbot Lane after reports of a vehicle crashing into the building.

Once there, crews found a pickup truck on the left side of the building, prompting firefighters to remove the driver and EMS to render them medical aid. The driver was then transported to a hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

0 of 3 Person suffers serious injuries after truck crashes into side of building in Concord Person suffers serious injuries after truck crashes into side of building in Concord Person suffers serious injuries after truck crashes into side of building in Concord

An initial investigation determined that the driver had veered off Rt. 2 Westbound, prompting them to strike the building.

Concord Building and Electrical Inspectors also responded to the scene, determining that one of the units was “uninhabitable,” displaying residents who fortunately had to find another place to stay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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