Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

DERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire driver suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Interstate 93 on Monday afternoon, state police said Tuesday.

Larry Niles Jr., 53, of Londonderry, was transported to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said in a statement. His condition was not known on Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash on I-93 southbound near mile marker 10, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Niles had been stopped in the right breakdown lane when it was struck from behind by a 2015 Chevrolet Express van driven by Aiden McCarthy, 22, of Dracut, Massachusetts, state police said.

After the collision, both vehicles stopped in the right breakdown lane on the southbound side of I-93.

McCarthy was not hurt, state police said.

While no charges have been filed at this time, state police said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit also responded and took the lead of the investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Derry and Londonderry fire departments, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group