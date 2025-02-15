Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — One person was seriously injured after an overnight crash in Wellesley.

According to Wellesley Police, around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Route 9 East near School Street.

According to officials, the driver was flown to Mass General by Boston MedFlight. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

