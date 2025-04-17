Driver flown to Massachusetts hospital after crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

WINDHAM, N.H. — Multiple lanes were closed on Interstate 93 for hours on Wednesday after a crash that seriously injured a driver in New Hampshire, state police said Thursday morning.

The condition of the unidentified driver, who was flown to a Massachusetts hospital after the crash, was not known on Thursday.

The drivers were not identified on Thursday pending an ongoing investigation and notification of next of kin, state police said.

At 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on I-93 southbound in Windham, state police said.

Driver seriously injured in crash on I-93 in Windham, New Hampshire, state police say (New Hampshire State Police)

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a 2024 silver Jeep Compass struck a 2015 yellow Peterbilt tractor-trailer before driving off the left side of the road and hitting an embankment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash impacted traffic for approximately three hours.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have any further information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Timothy Repucci at 603-223-8836 or Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Windham Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group