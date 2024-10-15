Driver killed in rollover crash on I-93 in New Hampshire identified

MANCHESTER, N.H. — State Police on Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Manchester last week.

Maureen E. Fielder, 54, of Londonderry, died following the crash on Wednesday night, state police said in a statement.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were dispatched to the area of the Exit 6 on-ramp on I-93 southbound in Manchester for a reported crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2019 Toyota RAV4 had been involved in a serious crash.

Preliminary witness accounts and evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the RAV4, for reasons that remain under investigation, veered off the right side of the road, state police said.

The SUV traveled over a grass-covered gore and entered the area of the Exit 6 on-ramp. Once off the road, the SUV rolled over multiple times, state police said.

Fielder, the driver and only occupant in the SUV, was thrown from the RAV4, state police said.

Emergency crews took Fielder to a nearby hospital, where she later died, state police said.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, state police said. Investigators are continuing to collect evidence and interview witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at 603-223-4381 or Kyle.H.Cotnoir@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group