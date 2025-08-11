Driver killed after going off roadway and catching fire in Bowdoinham, Maine

BOWDOINHAM, ME — A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham on Sunday when a vehicle traveling southbound left the roadway, struck several trees, and caught fire.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:06 pm, with multiple reports of a fire at mile 37 southbound.

Responding units found the vehicle in the median, where it had caught fire after crashing into the trees at high speed. The driver, an adult male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway remains uncertain.

The Maine State Police have requested that anyone who witnessed the incident contact them at 207-624-7076.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

