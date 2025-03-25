Driver killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash in New Hampshire, state police say

SHELBURNE, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has died and two people were seriously injured following a crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire, state police said Tuesday.

Claude Desilets, 65, of Gorham, died from his injuries following the crash late Monday afternoon, state police said Tuesday.

At 5:14 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on Route 2 near the Maine border in Shelburne.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee and a 2004 Honda Accord were involved in a head-on collision.

Desilets, the driver of the Honda Accord, was treated at the scene but later died, state police said.

The unidentified driver and passenger of the Jeep Cherokee were taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions were not known Tuesday.

Both lanes of Route 2 were closed for approximately five hours while the scene was being cleared by emergency personnel.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Gorham Fire and Rescue.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Girardi at Brandon.M.Girardi@dos.nh.gov or 603-846-3333.

Shelburne is a small town north of North Conway and close to the Maine border. The town’s population was 353 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group