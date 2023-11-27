Driver injured after motor vehicle vs. school bus accident in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mass. — A person was injured after a motor vehicle vs. school bus accident in Wayland on Monday morning.

According to Wayland Fire, the accident occurred in the area of 27 Pequot Rd.

The driver of the car was transported to a trauma center.

No students were transported for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

