Driver hospitalized, dog rescued from car that crashed into utility pole on the South Shore

COHASSET, Mass. — A driver was injured after crashing into a utility pole on Friday afternoon.

According to Cohasset Police, the single-car collision occurred on Jerusalem Road between Black Rock Road and Forest Avenue around noontime.

Officials say the driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

A dog in the car was temporarily trapped after wires fell on the vehicle following the collision.

The animal was safely rescued after National Grid crews cut power to the area.

The dog is safe with a family member.

Motorists are asked to avoid the areas while power crews continue to work.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

