Driver hospitalized after car slams into Cape Cod Hospital Thrift Shop

HYANNIS, Mass. — A Cape Cod man had to be pulled from his vehicle after slamming into a thrift shop on Monday afternoon.

According to Barnstable Police, a 54-year-old West Yarmouth man was traveling east on Main Street in Hyannis just after 2 p.m. when, for reasons under investigation, his 2016 Chevrolet sedan veered sharply into the westbound lane.

The car continued traveling across the other lane before slamming into the Cape Cod Hospital Thrift Shop building on Main Street.

Firefighters responded and pulled the man from the wreckage.

He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

The Town of Barnstable inspected the building to see if it was structurally sound and the sedan was towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police did not say if anyone was inside the store at the time of the crash.

