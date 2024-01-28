Driver flown to hospital following head-on collision in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, NH — A driver in New Hampshire had to be flown to the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night,

Members of the Hudson Police and Fire Departments responded to Lowell Road around 4:30 p.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash.

An initial investigation determined a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling north when it crossed over in the southbound land, crashing into a Jeep Renegade driving on the opposite side.

The Dodge driver was transported by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass. The occupants of the Jeep Renegade were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua by ambulance.

Police say the extent of all injuries is still being determined.

Lowell Road was closed between Dakota Drive and Executive Drive late into Saturday night as authorities investigated the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Hudson Police Officer Collishaw at (603) 886-6011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group