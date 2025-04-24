Driver flown to hospital after serious crash in New Hampshire, state police say

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a truck on Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

Erin Baker, 53, of South Hampton, suffered serious injuries in the crash, state police said in a statement. Her condition was not known on Wednesday night.

At 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers responded to a report of a serious crash on South Road in East Kingston. At the request of East Kingston Police, troopers assumed primary responsibility of the investigation.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2015 Jeep Patriot, driven by Baker, was traveling southbound on South Road, when it left its lane of travel, crossed the road and collided with the rear end of a stationary 1994 International 9200 6x4 truck, state police said.

The International truck was unoccupied at the time of crash.

The crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Kevin LeDoux at Kevin.P.LeDoux@dos.nh.gov.

Troopers on the scene were assisted by East Kingston Police and Fire, Newton Fire, and Kensington Police.

East Kingston is a small town located southwest of Exeter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

