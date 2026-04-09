Driver extricated after two-vehicle crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A driver was extricated from a truck after a crash in Bridgewater on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 10:25 p.m., Bridgewater Fire responded to Route 24 North for a report of a two-vehicle crash, with one vehicle, a pickup truck, having crashed into the woods.

Upon arrival, the Bridgewater fire has to extricate the driver of the pickup truck. The driver’s lower extremities were pinned.

The driver of the truck was transported to Boston Medical Center South for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported by Raynham Fire crews to Morton Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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