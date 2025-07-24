Driver of dump truck killed in Maine crash

STETSON, Maine — A man driving a dump truck was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Maine, state police said Thursday.

Scott Webber, 64, of Glenburn, died while being taken to the hospital, state police said in a statement.

At about 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lapoint Road and Merrill Road in Stetson.

A preliminary investigation found that a tractor trailer unit traveling north on Lapoint Road failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Merrill Road, state police said.

The tractor trailer then struck a dump truck that was traveling east on Merrill Road.

“The impact caused the fully loaded tractor trailer to strike a utility pole, causing it to snap and come to rest on top of the unit,” state police said. “The dump truck which was also fully loaded overturned onto its passenger side as a result of the crash.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Peter Omweno, 39, of Denton, Texas, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. His condition was not known Thursday.

The intersection was shut down for several hours as emergency crews and investigators were at the scene.

Assisting state police at the crash scene were Levant Fire and Rescue, Hermon Fire and Rescue, Bouchard and Sons Towing, Central Maine Power Company and Hopkins Milling and Paving.

Stetson is a small town northwest of Bangor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

