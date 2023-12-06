Driver dead after crashing SUV into utility pole, tree in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass — Wellesley police responded to the reported crash on Route 9 near Cedar Street around 9:15 a.m. Officers found an SUV had hit a utility pole before continuing on and striking a tree.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew performed CPR on the unconscious and unresponsive driver before transporting them to Newton Wellesley Hospital, Wellesley police said. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital around 8:10 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV sheered off the base of the utility pole during the crash before it continued westbound off the road.

The victim’s name has not been released while the family is notified.

One lane on Route 9 was closed for most of the morning while law enforcement investigated the crash and a crew worked to replace the utility pole.

Wellesley police investigators are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

