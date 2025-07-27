OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — A driver has been cited with negligent operation of a vehicle after driving through a guardrail in Oak Bluffs on Sunday morning.

According to the Oak Bluffs Police Department Facebook page, officers and firefighters were dispatched to the fishing pier at Sea View Avenue around 8:33 a.m. to reports of a single vehicle crash into a wall.

Driver cited with negligent operation after car goes through guardrail in Oak Bluffs (Oak Bluffs Police Department)

Once on the scene, officers were directed towards the bottom of the hill across from the Lookout Tavern, where they found a 2013 Subaru Impreza with significant front-end damage.

Driver cited with negligent operation after car goes through guardrail in Oak Bluffs (Oak Bluffs Police Department)

It appeared that the car had driven over the sidewalk, through the guardrail, and down the embankment before crashing into the railings at the edge of the boardwalk.

Driver cited with negligent operation after car goes through guardrail in Oak Bluffs (Oak Bluffs Police Department)

The driver was sitting by a nearby bench, being tended to by an off-duty firefighter. The driver was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for further evaluation, and the scene was deemed safe.

Following an investigation, police say that “the driver was attempting to park and accidentally pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

The driver was cited for Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group