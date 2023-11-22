Driver cited after tractor-trailer strikes guard rail, spills load on Littleton highway

LITTLETON, N.H. — Authorities cited a driver they say was traveling too fast on a New Hampshire highway early Wednesday morning, causing their tractor-trailer to roll over.

Troopers responding to the I-93 northbound in Littleton around 7:13 a.m. for a car crash found a fully loaded tractor-trailer had lost control while turning south of Exit 42 and struck a guardrail, causing the trailer to roll over and spill its load across the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver sustained minor injuries and no other cars were involved in the crash.

Police say the operator was driving too fast for the existing road conditions, which were slick with snow, and was issued a citation.

The roadway was closed for hours and was reopened around 1 p.m.

Littleton NH tractor trailer rollover (New Hampshire State Police)

No further information was immediately available.

