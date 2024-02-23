Driver cited after running red light and crashing into MBTA bus

BOSTON — A driver was cited after running a red light and crashing into an MBTA bus during morning rush hour in Boston Thursday.

Transit police officers responded to Columbus Ave. and Bragdon St. around 7 a.m. where a 63-year-old man operating a Toyota crashed into a public bus.

There were no injuries reported.

Car crashes into MBTA bus (Transit Police Department)

The driver was cited for running the red light, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group