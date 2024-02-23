Local

Driver cited after running red light and crashing into MBTA bus

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

Car crashes into MBTA bus (Transit Police Department)

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A driver was cited after running a red light and crashing into an MBTA bus during morning rush hour in Boston Thursday.

Transit police officers responded to Columbus Ave. and Bragdon St. around 7 a.m. where a 63-year-old man operating a Toyota crashed into a public bus.

There were no injuries reported.

Car crashes into MBTA bus (Transit Police Department)

The driver was cited for running the red light, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read