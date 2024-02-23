Driver cited after running red light and crashing into MBTA bus

BOSTON — A driver was cited after running a red light and crashing into an MBTA bus during morning rush hour in Boston Thursday.
Transit police officers responded to Columbus Ave. and Bragdon St. around 7 a.m. where a 63-year-old man operating a Toyota crashed into a public bus.
There were no injuries reported.
The driver was cited for running the red light, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group