Driver charged with slamming car through Shrewsbury police HQ indicted on attempted murder charges

The driver who allegedly slammed their car through the front of the Shrewsbury police station in January has been indicted on a slew of charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder.

Robert McCluskey, 58, of Shrewsbury, has been indicted on three counts of attempted murder, 3 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, OUI (2nd offense), malicious destruction of property, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Three dispatchers were inside the Shrewsbury police station when police say McCluskey barrelled through the front lobby, showering the inside with debris and fully buried his car inside the building.

No staff, police officers, or other citizens were injured in the crash.

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said that McCluskey is “known to the department,” but they have not had any reported incidents for several years.

McCluskey was first arraigned in Westboro District Court on January 21.

