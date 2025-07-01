One hospitalized, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in downtown Boston, officials say

BOSTON — The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a person in Boston Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Police say the hit-and-run crash occurred in downtown Boston near Hamilton Place and Tremont Street.

The operator then continued driving before finally coming to a stop on Albany Street. The driver was then taken into custody, police say.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in the incident, Boston EMS told Boston 25 News.

The front of the car was severely damaged in the incident and the hood was almost completely shorn off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

