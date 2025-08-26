Driver from Alaska killed in crash on I-95 in Maine, state police say

PLYMOUTH, Maine — A driver from Alaska has died following a crash on Interstate 95 in Maine, state police said Tuesday.

At approximately 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, Maine State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 161 in Plymouth, state police said.

Troopers arrived to find a 2008 Hyundai on its roof in the median.

The driver, Tyler Cochran, 40, of Skagway, Alaska, was dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found that speed and suspected impairment are likely factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Bradley Condon at 207-973-3700, ext. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

