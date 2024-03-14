Drinking this St. Patrick’s Day? Health experts suggest ways to avoid a hangover

BOSTON — St. Patrick’s Day weekend is here and typically involves downing generous amounts of green beers, and cocktails.

If you’re planning on drinking this weekend, you may be tempted to try some so-called tricks to help avoid a hangover but most of these tricks don’t actually work.

“The one that I’ve heard very commonly is liquor before beer and you’re in the clear. They did a study on this, and it’s actually not true, it is in fact a myth. Alcohol is alcohol,” said Akhil Anand, MD, addiction psychiatrist for Cleveland Clinic.

According to the clinic, some people think drinking alcohol the next day will alleviate hangover symptoms, often referred to as the “hair of the dog.”

Dr. Anand said that doesn’t work either, all it does is delay your hangover.

Taking a pain reliever before bed is also not recommended because it can increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding.

The best way to avoid a hangover is to simply avoid drinking.

Anand recommends that if you do plan to drink on St. Patrick’s Day to make sure you eat before which can slow down the absorption of alcohol and to stay hydrated.

