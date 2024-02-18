Drink a lot of sugar? You may be eligible for a new Brigham and Women’s study

BOSTON — Got a sweet tooth? Brigham and Women’s Hospital wants to hear from you.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is looking for participants in a new study who drink sugary beverages daily. Participants will have sugar-free options delivered to their home for six months and beyond as the researchers study the impact switching to sugar-free has on heart health, taste preferences, and health benefits.

The researchers hope the study will help enhance our understanding of taste preferences, risk of type 2 diabetes, and heart health benefits.

“Sugary beverages are the largest source of added sugar in the US diet and are linked to weight gain and diabetes. Whether sugar-free options and water are good substitutes for sugary beverages in the long term is still unknown, but would be important to understand for health recommendations,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital says.

The study requires attending three, 2-hour in-person clinic visits at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Participants will be compensated with a $100 VISA gift card for the first visit and a $50 VISA gift card for completing each of the remaining 2 visits.

Participants must be adults aged 20-69 years, consume 1 or more servings of sugary beverages a day, have a BMI 25.0 to 45.0 kg/m2, have access to a smartphone, be willing to consume sugary drinks, be diabetes-free, can fast for 8 hours before a clinic visit, are willing to accept home delivery of beverages and are willing to download the study app onto their smartphone.

People intending to move away from the Boston area or who have various issues are asked to not sign up for the study.

For more info and to sign up for the study, click this link.

