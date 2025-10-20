Drake Maye sets Patriots record once held by Tom Brady in win over Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The New England Patriots remain atop the AFC East on Monday morning after their 31-13 win over the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Not only did head coach Mike Vrabel beat his old team that fired him, but Dake Maye, the Patriots’ second-year quarterback, made franchise history.

So far, the Patriots have only won one game at Gillette Stadium this season, but they’ve won all their road games, including three in a row, which is a first for the franchise.

Vrabel’s return to Nashville marked his first time back at Nissan Stadium since Tennessee replaced him with Brian Callahan, who was fired last week following a dismal start.

Vrabel downplayed the matchup all week, but his players knew they had to get a win for him.

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Maye had another great game, completing 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards and tossing two touchdowns. Maye’s 91.3 completion percentage broke Tom Brady’s franchise record of 88.5, which he set against the Jaguars in 2009.

In his last six games, Maye has eclipsed 200 passing yards and finished with a passer rating of at least 100.

In the locker room after the game, Maye presented the game ball to Vrabel.

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

But Vrabel isn’t looking back at his time in Tennessee or even yesterday’s game; he is looking ahead to the rest of the season.

“This is a whole different challenge, I’m excited where I’m at,” Vrabel said. “I appreciate the support of our fans to come down here and be excited and be into the football game. We have to continue to give them things to cheer about and to travel, and to come back and play really well at home. That’s what I’m proud of. I’m happy for these players. ”

The Patriots now improve to 5-2, and they will be hosting the 2-5 Cleveland Browns in Foxboro on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The game will be broadcast on Boston 25.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group