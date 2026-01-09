Drake Maye, Justin Herbert each looking for 1st playoff win as Patriots host Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In a year’s time, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has gone from the rookie starter on a losing team to an MVP candidate and the face of a playoff squad.

That rapid rise hasn’t altered the 23-year-old’s mindset as he prepares to lead New England into its first playoff game since the 2021 season. The Patriots (14-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) on Sunday night.

Maye insists his focus is on following the same process that helped him get this far.

“I’ve got to play well for us to win,” Maye said. “I know that’s the nature of this league and the nature of the position. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs doesn’t think Maye will be rattled by the postseason stage.

“I expect to see the same player, if not him doing more,” Diggs said. “Whatever duty calls, or whatever the job calls for, he’s been consistent. I’m excited for Drake, though. Another stage for him to shine.”

New England will be seeking its first home playoff victory since the 2018 season, which concluded with the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title. That run started with a divisional-round victory over the Chargers.

“We’re not here just to get here,” first-year coach Mike Vrabel said. “We have to be able to host games and compete for championships. There’s not going to be any consolation prize for anybody. We understand what we have to do.”

Los Angeles is making its second straight playoff appearance under coach Jim Harbaugh. The franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since the 2018 season.

In his sixth season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is seeking his first playoff win. He enters with an 0-2 postseason record.

“To keep going on in the playoffs is the goal for every team. We’re handling and taking advantage of this opportunity and doing everything we can to be prepared for that,” Herbert said. “Experience is a good thing. I think you learn from what you did right, what you did wrong.”

Herbert is rested and ready

Herbert’s health could be a factor in whether he’s able to get over his postseason struggles. He’s just over a month removed from having surgery to repair a broken bone in his nonthrowing hand.

He was among several starters who sat out the Chargers’ regular-season finale, a loss at Denver.

“I think not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful for it,” Herbert said of his left hand. “Just getting back to making sure you have full strength and able to hold on to a football.”

Chargers solid against deep passes

The Chargers’ defense has been great against the pass this season. Among the 12 playoff teams, LA allowed the fewest air yards (1,520) during the regular season.

Maye has been one of the league’s best at throwing the ball deep.

According to Sportradar, Maye completed 67 passes of at least 20 air yards, which ranked second in the NFL behind only Matthew Stafford (72). Among quarterbacks who completed at least 20 passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, Maye’s completion rate of 50.7% was third, behind Brock Purdy (63.6%) and Sam Darnold (53.8%).

Patriots defensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expects Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to throw a variety of looks at Maye.

“There’s a few plays where they’re going to be as complicated as you’ve seen all year,” McDaniels said.

Maye said he’s comfortable finding ways to beat schemes that feature extra defenders in the secondary.

“I think from an attacking standpoint, if there’s any coverage, there’s always a void,” he said.

Patriots perfect on road, not too shabby at home

The Patriots were 8-0 away from New England this season, the only team in the NFL with an unblemished road record.

In those games, New England outscored opponents by 80 points. But at home, its point differential was 90 points. To Vrabel, that’s proof his team can play just as well at home.

“It’s just got to be a tough place to play in January,” Vrabel said. “We need to create a hard environment, we need to play well, let our crowd feed off of us and let us feed off of them.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group