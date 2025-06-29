Dracut man suffers serious injuries after crashing car into a home

DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man has been transported to the hospital suffering serious injuries after crashing his car into a house.

According to both Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett and Fire Chief Michael Cunha, both departments responded to a crash at 10:30 PM on Friday on Tyngsborough Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette that had veered off the roadway, striking a guardrail, a parked vehicle, and a home before finally stopping against the house.

The driver, a 56-year-old Dracut man, had to be extracted by firefighters after he was unconscious inside the car.

Dracut firefighters and Pridestar Trinity EMS EMTs provided first aid at the scene before the driver was transported to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries.

A building inspector was called to the scene to inspect the home and determined that the home did not suffer any serious damage, allowing the residents to remain in their home.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group