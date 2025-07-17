Dr. Scott Goldberg: How you can stay healthy during dangerous summer heat

As extreme heat and humidity continue to grip the region, residents are reminded to take precautions to stay safe.

Dr. Scott Goldberg, an emergency medicine physician at Mass General Brigham, joined Boston 25 Morning News on Thursday morning to highlight the importance of staying hydrated and recognizing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

One common mistake people make is not drinking enough water, which can lead to dehydration and other heat-related issues.

For hydration, Dr. Goldberg suggests drinking plenty of water and incorporating electrolytes into your fluid intake.

Parents should ensure their children take regular breaks when playing outside or swimming to prevent overheating.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness, headaches, and nausea, and it’s important to seek medical attention if these occur.

Dr. Goldberg also mentioned that extreme heat can affect mood and mental health, emphasizing the importance of staying cool.

With temperatures remaining high, following these safety tips can help prevent heat-related health issues.

