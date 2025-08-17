Dozens of drivers stopped after New Hampshire State Police conduct traffic enforcement

HAMPTON FALLS, NH — A traffic enforcement initiative by the New Hampshire State Police on Interstate 95 resulted in 35 drivers being stopped for excessive speeding, including two individuals driving over 120 mph.

The enforcement operation took place on Sunday morning and was conducted by the NHSP Special Enforcement Unit and Troop A barracks. Over a span of three hours, troopers observed 50 motor vehicle violations, with 30 drivers traveling at speeds of 90 mph or more, and five drivers exceeding 100 mph.

Among those stopped was Chloe G. Marsh, 19, from Waterboro, Maine, who was caught driving a 2022 Honda Accord at 120 mph. Marsh had two teenage passengers in the vehicle and was charged with reckless operation, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving an unregistered vehicle. She is scheduled to appear in Hampton District Court on October 16.

Another driver, Carlos Yariel Perez, 20, from Salem, Massachusetts, was stopped for driving a 2016 Acura at 124 mph. Perez had a 13-month-old child in the car and was charged with reckless operation, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He is also scheduled to appear in court on October 16.

The penalties for driving at excessive speeds in New Hampshire are significant. Driving at 86 mph or greater can result in a $434 fine and a potential 30-day license suspension. Reckless driving at 100 mph or more carries a minimum fine of $620 and a 60-day license suspension, with penalties set to increase in 2026.

The NHSP SEU utilizes advanced technology, including aircraft, to monitor and enforce traffic laws effectively. Their goal is to promote highway safety and reduce crashes on New Hampshire roads.

“As the summer winds down, Troopers ask drivers to slow down, put distractions away and focus on driving,” New Hampshire State Police wrote. “They want everyone to get to their destination safely. Troopers will continue to work with their partners at the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety to conduct focused traffic enforcement to reduce speeds, detect impaired driving, prevent serious crashes and ensure the safety of the residents and visitors to the Granite State.”

