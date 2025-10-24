Dorchester man charged in connection with Roxbury shooting that left woman paralyzed

BOSTON — A Dorchester man is facing a dangerousness hearing after being charged in connection with a shooting that left a woman paralyzed and a restaurant damaged by gunfire

23-year-old Devante Stinson was arraigned on multiple charges, including:

assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury

carrying a firearm without a license

discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

The incident occurred at approximately 4:09 p.m. on October 8, when Boston police responded to a report of a person shot at 258 Dudley Street. Officers found a 25-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her back, which resulted in paralysis from the waist down.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed a gray Hyundai sedan arriving at the intersection of Dearborn and Dudley streets. The shooter exited the vehicle, approached 258 Dudley Street, and opened fire, targeting an individual outside a restaurant. The intended target fled inside, and multiple bullets struck the restaurant, which was occupied at the time.

The shooter was seen getting back into the gray Hyundai before it sped away.

“My heart goes out to this innocent victim, who was doing nothing more than walking from a doctor’s appointment on a weekday afternoon before getting hit by a bullet meant for someone else,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Stinson is currently held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for October 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group