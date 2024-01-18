Dorchester man arrested following alleged late night stabbing in Mattapan

MATTAPAN — A Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing another man in Mattapan.
Joseph Marrow, 70, was taken into custody after officers were called to 442 River Street for a report of a person stabbed. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound, Boston police say.
Marrow was placed under arrest at the scene.
Marrow will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester district court at a later date.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group