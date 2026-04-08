Dorchester man arrested on drug trafficking charges after search warrant

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges after police executed a search warrant at his home on Tuesday.

Hector German, 34, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with trafficking a Class A substance and trafficking a Class B substance, police said in a statement.

Officers assigned to the department’s Drug Control Units in Dorchester and Mattapan arrested German in the area of Coleman Street in Dorchester at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers began a drug investigation into German, which resulted in police obtaining a search warrant for German, his home, and motor vehicle, police said.

Dorchester drug trafficking arrest (Boston Police)

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw German leave his home, get into his car, and travel along Coleman Street.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 41 Coleman St. and then went to his home.

Police said when officers entered the home, they recovered the following items: one large plastic bag containing approximately 269 grams of crack cocaine, one large plastic bag containing approximately 97 grams of fentanyl, several small plastic bags containing approximately 42 grams of crack cocaine, and a digital scale.

Officers also recovered an undisclosed amount of cash that German had on him, police said.

German is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group