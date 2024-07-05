Dorchester man arrested after trying to stab victim at large party, police say

BOSTON — One man was arrested early Friday morning after a large party in Mattapan.

Joquentz Constant, 28, of Dorchester, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Officers responding to the area of 565 River Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a large gathering gave multiple commands for the crowd to disperse or they would be subject to arrest, according to Boston Police.

Constant, who was shirtless at the time, allegedly began screaming and became verbally aggressive towards the officers.

He was then pulled back into an apartment by members of the crowd. A short time later, police allegedly saw Constant run towards Marcy Road in an attempt to fight someone in the crowd.

Police say Constant had a knife in his hand and feared that he was attempting to stab the victim.

After giving verbal commands to drop the knife, Constant reportedly threw the knife into an empty yard on River Street, which officers recovered a short time later.

Constant was arrested and authorities dispersed the crowd.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

