Dorchester man arrested, accused of striking Boston police officer with moped

BOSTON — A Dorchester man will face charges after allegedly hitting a Boston police officer with a moped on Monday.

Police officers responded to Washington Street around 4:38 p.m. for a report of a moped traveling the wrong way.

The driver, who police identified as 18-year-old Kwest Howard, came to a stop near 367 Washington Street.

When officers approached, police say Howard allegedly sped off, turning left down Franklin Street.

An officer attempted to tell Howard to stop but was struck by the moped, throwing the officer back and causing the vehicle to hit a pole.

The officer hit by the moped did not suffer major injuries.

Howard fled on foot but was detained with the help of a bystander, according to Boston police.

“During the arrest, Howard actively resisted officers’ attempts to place him in custody, creating a disturbance in the area,” Boston police said. “As Howard’s behavior began to draw a crowd, he made threats to shoot Officers.”

Howard was placed under arrest and arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (moped), resisting arrest, threats to commit a crime and disorderly conduct.

He was issued several Massachusetts Uniform Citations for criminal and civil motor vehicle violations, including failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, helmet violation, improper operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

