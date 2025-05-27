Dorchester man accused of attempted kidnapping, assault, sought by police

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of a violent incident over the weekend.

Adam McCree, 28, of Dorchester, is wanted on probable cause for attempted kidnapping and assault and battery stemming from an incident on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. in South Boston, according to police.

McCree is described as a 5’07″ Black man with brown eyes, black hair, and a thin build. Investigators say he has a tattoo on his neck of prayer hands.

According to authorities, McCree has multiple warrants for his arrest out of Boston and New York.

His last known location was in Dorchester, although officials say he may have fled to New York.

Anyone with information about McCree’s whereabouts is asked to call District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742, and the Fugitive Unit at (617) 343-4468.

