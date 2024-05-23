‘Don’t let a fire ruin your summer’: Officials give tips for grilling safety ahead of warm weather

Mass. — Memorial Day weekend is here which starts the unofficial start of summer and fire officials are reminding everyone to be as safe as possible while enjoying the warm weather.

“Don’t let a fire or serious burn ruin your summer,” said State Fire Marshal Davine.

Grilling Safety

More than 75% of grilling fires in Massachusetts occur between May and September. When using a gas grill, open the lid before you light it to avoid the ignition of built-up propane.

Always grill outdoors, never inside.

A burning grill should always be attended to by an adult.

Never use a gas or charcoal grill on a porch, balcony, or fire escape.

Place grills at least 10 feet away from buildings and deck railings. Make sure grills are not under eaves or overhanging branches.

Gas grills may be used on first-floor decks or patios only if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or it is at ground level.

if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or it is at ground level. Always keep matches, lighters, and lighter fluid away from children.

Create a three-foot “circle of safety” around grills. Keep children and pets at least three feet away on all sides.

If you smell gas while cooking, turn off the grill, move away, and call 9-1-1 from a safe location. Do not move the grill. Officals say it is important to always turn off the burners and close the propane cylinder when you are done cooking.

Gasoline Safety

Gasoline-related burns peak in the summer months, with 40% reported from June through August.

Gasoline should only be used as fuel for an engine, not as a solvent.

Never use gasoline to start a fire or add it to any fire.

Store gasoline only outside the home, such as in a locked shed, and always in an approved container. Never store gasoline in the home or basement.

Refuel lawnmowers, leaf blowers, mopeds, and other devices only when the engine is cool. Never refill while it is hot.

Keep gasoline away from all heat sources, such as smoking materials, campfires, and grills.

“If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, please do it responsibly,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Always use a deep, sturdy ashtray or a can with sand or water. Don’t toss smoking materials into the mulch, leaves, grass, or planters, and don’t stub them out on the porch railing or stairs. Remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group