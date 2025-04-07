Don’t Get Scammed! How To Spot Fake Job Ads

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A recent report found that more than 28 percent of Americans are searching for new jobs, and 70 percent of people who are currently employed are considering a new job in 2025. If you’re one of them, you should know about fake listings that can cost you time, money, and maybe even your personal information.

LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter, Indeed, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, FlexJobs, with so many online listings, it’s hard to know where to start when you start looking for a new job.

A new report conducted by Greenhouse found that as many as one in five online job postings are ghost jobs, meaning the company has no intention of filling that position! Companies may post ghost jobs to suggest they are growing or to keep their options open for exceptional candidates.

Another problem with online posts is an all-out scam, a fake listing to steal your personal information or money!

Some tips for spotting a fake: be careful if the listing doesn’t have a clear timestamp. Most jobs go faster than that. Other red flags: the pay is extremely high, the schedule is unusually flexible, the job description is vague, and the company asks you for money or confidential information before hiring you. And while it’s not always a problem, you might be suspicious if a recruiter contacts you first.

Before you solely rely on online posts to find your next job, TopResume reports that 60 percent of jobs are found through networking, not online. A good strategy is to go directly to the website of the companies that you’re targeting, find mid-level decision-makers, like managers or directors on LinkedIn, and connect to express your interest.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group