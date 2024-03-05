Donny Osmond announces a summer tour with a stop in Boston

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Donny Osmond, a pop icon from the 1970s, is headed out on tour this summer, and Boston is his only scheduled stop in New England.

Osmond will be at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Sunday, June 30.

Osmond says the tour will feature his award-winning Las Vegas production. The entertainer also says he has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Donny Osmond (Christie Goodwin/Christine Goodwin)

“Throughout an illustrious six decades long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend,” according to a statement announcing the tour. “He has made history by celebrating 6 decades in show business with the release of his latest album “Start Again” a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny’s own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.”

The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he’s ever recorded, according to his publicists.

Tickets go on sale in most markets Friday, March 8, via www.donny.com.

