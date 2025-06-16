Dominican national extradited to Mass. to face murder charge in 2022 shooting at house party

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Dominican national has been extradited to Massachusetts to face a murder charge in connection with a 2022 shooting at a house party in Lawrence, the district attorney said Monday.

Jose Sanchez, 27, was held without bail after pleading not guilty in Lawrence District Court on Monday to the murder of Luis Mendez of Lawrence, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said.

Mendez was 38 when he was shot to death at a house party in the basement of 210 Market St. in Lawrence on April 25, 2022, Tucker said.

Sanchez was charged with murder following Mendez’s 2022 death but fled prior to his arrest.

In October 2024, Sanchez was apprehended in the Dominican Republic, where he remained until his extradition to the United States on Friday, Tucker said.

Sanchez was arraigned in Lawrence District Court today before the Hon.

Judge Raquel Ruano ordered Sanchez held without bail.

The Department of Justice coordinated Sanchez’s return to the U.S. to face the murder charge, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Essex County Sherriff Kevin Coppinger, and Lawrence Police.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the United States Department of Justice for their collaboration and commitment to public safety, which were instrumental in the successful extradition of the defendant,” said Tucker. “Further, I would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners whose diligent work on this matter made today’s arraignment possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

