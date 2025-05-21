Dominican fugitive captured in Massachusetts charged with trafficking fentanyl, firearms, feds say

BOSTON — A fugitive from the Dominican Republic charged with firearms trafficking crimes in his native country has been arrested in Massachusetts, federal immigration authorities said Wednesday.

Julio Soto-Heredia, 44, who is also charged in Boston with fentanyl trafficking and possession of a firearm, was arrested on Sunday in Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement.

Officers with ICE Boston and with U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the arrest.

Soto-Heredia has been charged by Dominican authorities for firearms trafficking crimes in the Dominican Republic, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said.

“Julio Soto-Heredia attempted to flee justice in the Dominican Republic by hiding out in Boston,” Hyde said. “If that weren’t bad enough, Soto-Heredia apparently illegally armed himself and attempted to peddle poison in our Massachusetts neighborhoods.”

“ICE Boston will not stand idly by while illegal alien offenders victimize the residents of our New England communities,” Hyde said. “We will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders.”

Soto-Heredia remains in ICE custody.

