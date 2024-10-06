Dolphins pick up sloppy 15-10 victory over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alec Ingold scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with four minutes left, and Jason Sanders kicked three field goals to make up for three botched kicks by the Dolphins special teams on Sunday as Miami beat the New England Patriots 15-10.

In a game between two of the NFL’s worst teams that was pocked with penalties, missed kicks and clock management mistakes, each team managed just one touchdown, with Miami (2-3) taking the lead when Ingold plunged into the end zone on his only carry of the game.

The Patriots (1-4) still had two more chances to take the lead after the 2-point attempt failed, but the first ended after a replay review overturned a catch that was ruled a touchdown on the field, and the second fizzled at the Miami 11 when Jacoby Brissett hit Hunter Henry for 25 yards with 4 seconds left — but in the middle of the field, with no opportunity to stop the clock.

Making his second start as the latest quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Huntley completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards and one interception. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 69 yards, Jaylen Wright ran for 86 and Raheem Mostert added 80 on the ground for the Dolphins, who had lost three in a row while shuffling through three backup quarterbacks since Tagovailoa sustained his third diagnosed concussion in Week 3.

Fumble-prone Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was benched for the opening series but ran 12 times for 89 yards and a first-quarter touchdown that was set up by Christian Gonzalez’s interception inside Miami territory. Brissett was 18 of 34 for 160 yards.

The Patriots celebrated a go-ahead touchdown pass with 63 seconds left, but replays showed Ja’Lynn Polk’s second heel came down on the end line. After two no-chance incompletions — and yet another penalty — the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.

New England got the ball back on its own 43 with 29 seconds left, and Brissett connected on a 21-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte at the Dolphins 36; the Patriots hustled to spike the ball with 12 seconds left. Brissett hit Henry near the yardage markers — too far inbounds for him to have a chance to stop the clock.

Kicking woes

Sanders’ 54-yard field goal on Miami’s first drive gave the Dolphins, whose only other win came on a Week 1 kick with no time left, its first lead of the season.

But when Sanders went back out at the end of the first quarter for a 41-yard attempt, he doinked it off the left upright. The Dolphins also botched another field goal attempt when long-snapper Blake Ferguson rolled the ball to the holder and Sanders didn’t even get a chance to swing his leg.

Miami also had a blocked punt, setting up the Patriots at the Dolphins’ 23. But after a drive that included two offensive holding penalties and just five plays, Joey Slye pulled a 33-yard field goal attempt wide right.

Clock mismanagement

The Dolphins then marched to the New England 25 to move into position for a field goal that could have made it a one-point game.

But a mistimed snap by Aaron Brewer went over Huntley’s head, for a loss of 20 yards; there was also a penalty on the Dolphins, which was declined. Jake Bailey’s punt left the Patriots on their own 5, and they ran off just 55 seconds before punting.

Miami took over at the Patriots’ 44 and moved to the 28 for Sanders’ field goal attempt that split the uprights – only to be waved off for a false start.

The Patriots couldn’t get anywhere on their possession and burned only 12 seconds before punting the ball back to Miami – a fifth possession inside the 2-minute warning.

Injuries

Dolphins: Running back De’Von Achane left with a concussion in the first half and did not return. Safety Jevon Holland left the game with a hand injury and did not return. WR Odell Beckham Jr. was active for the first time this season and was targeted twice, but did not have a catch.

Patriots: None.

Up next

Dolphins: Week off before playing at Indianapolis on Oct. 20.

Patriots: Host Houston next Sunday.





